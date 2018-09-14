GRA meets UAE delegation to negotiate Double Taxation Agreement

A delegation of Government officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met with representatives from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently to negotiate a Double Taxation Agreement between the two countries.

According to GRA in a statement, the engagement was held at the GRA Headquarters on Camp Street and came at the behest of the Governments of Guyana and the UAE as they seek to reach an accord on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion.

The four-member foreign delegation was headed by Dr Hamid Nasr, Economic Expert- Ministry of Finance. He was accompanied by Abdalla Al Obaidli, Head of Bilateral Treaties Division – Ministry of Finance, Hamad ahmed Abdulla alnuaimi – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – Department of International Law, and Addelrahman Abdulla Almaazmi – Second Secretary, Embassy of the UAE Brasilia.

The local officials comprised of Rawle Lucas, Chairman of GRA’s Governing Board, Godfrey Statia, Commissioner-General- Guyana Revenue Authority, Lancelot Wills, Functional Head of the Legal Department, Joy Persaud, Legal Officer within the Commissioner General’s Secretariat and Natala Anderson, Foreign Service Officer- Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ​

Resulting from the negotiations, the two delegations agreed on draft recommendations which will be submitted to their respective Governments for review and eventual approval and passage into law.

Double Taxation Agreements are treaties between two or more countries to avoid international double taxation of income and property.