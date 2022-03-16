GRA launches internal probe after Customs Officer shoots horse-cart operators

See full statement from the Guyana Revenue Authority:

Georgetown, March 16, 2022: The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is aware of a shooting incident in the neighborhood of La Bonne Intention (LBI) East Coast Demerara involving one of its officers on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

While the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is probing the case, the Authority has commenced an internal investigation and await the outcome of the Police investigation.

The Management of GRA wishes to reiterate that based on its established Firearm Policy, upon completion of any exercises, firearms must be lodged at the nearest police station.

The Authority further advised that any act not in keeping with professional conduct in accordance with the country’s tax/trade laws and regulations will be appropriately dealt with.