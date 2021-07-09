GRA aims to modernise Customs Administration with help from South Korea

On June 4, 2021, in keeping with an aid agreement between the KCS and the GRA, a delegation of six consultants from Korea Customs Service (KCS) visited the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) located in Georgetown and commenced consultations for the Modernization of the Guyana Customs Administration.

The 50-day visit to Guyana is part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between GRA and KCS, and conclude with the delivery of a final report which will recommend a future model for Guyana Customs.

During the visit, the project team will introduce UNI-PASS, Korea’s e-customs clearance system and hold seminars on Korea’s Customs Administration to share its experience and know-how. The two countries expect that the consulting project which is expected to be for a duration of eight months will bring shifts in Guyana Customs administration in various fields, including risk management, cargo management and item classification, and contribute to the automation of Guyana’s Customs administration.