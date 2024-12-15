GPS trained over 400 officers in 2024

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) achieved a historic milestone in 2024, training over 400 officers through 30 diverse programmes and implementing pioneering initiatives designed to modernize rehabilitation and elevate the correctional system to international standards.

This was announced during a televised programme ‘Prison in Focus’ on Friday by Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and Prison School Administrator Abeid De Cunha. De Cunha who is at the forefront of these efforts, emphasised the significance of the service’s advancements in officer training, inmate education, infrastructure development, and reintegration strategies.

“We’re reshaping what the prison service means for both officers and inmates,” De Cunha said. “The goal is not only security but rehabilitation and reintegration, equipping both groups to meet international standards.”

The Government’s $6.5 billion budget for GPS in 2024 was pivotal in driving these changes. Approximately $2.8 billion was directed toward infrastructure upgrades, with significant projects underway at the Lusignan and New Amsterdam prisons.

These include expanded facilities, new cellblocks, and enhanced living quarters for both inmates and officers. Upgrades to fire suppression systems and administrative buildings also ensure safety and efficiency across facilities.

“The new structures will support a new operational dynamic,” De Cunha explained. “Modern facilities, coupled with well-trained officers, ensure a safer, more rehabilitative environment.”

Central to the GPS’s transformation is the unprecedented scale of officer training. Over 400 officers participated in various training programmes in 2024, ranging from human rights practices to technical and vocational instruction. Notable among these efforts is the groundbreaking Prison Trade Instructor Training Programme launched in partnership with the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPC).

For the first time in the region, prison officers are being formally trained as educators. Thirty officers are currently enrolled in CPC’s programme, which equips them with teaching methodologies tailored to adult learners. Upon completion of the Level One and Level Two programmes, participants will progress to an associate degree in education.

“This initiative is revolutionary,” De Cunha said. “Instead of relying on civilian instructors, we are empowering our officers to deliver high-quality education and training directly to inmates.”

The service also partnered with the University of Guyana (UG) to develop specialised prison management courses for officers eligible for promotion. These programmes are designed to align the service with global correctional practices, enhancing leadership within the GPS.

Education for inmates has been another focal point of the GPS’s reforms. Through a collaboration with the Education and Home Affairs Ministries, 41 inmates and prison officers across multiple facilities are pursuing five CSEC-level subjects, including Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Human and Social Biology, and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM).

The courses, delivered online, are scheduled to culminate in examinations in 2026. This academic initiative is part of a broader strategy to prepare inmates for life beyond incarceration, offering them pathways to higher education or vocational careers.

“Inmates who pass these exams can matriculate into universities or technical programmes,” De Cunha explained. “This opens doors to opportunities in fields like healthcare, entrepreneurship, or further studies, significantly reducing the likelihood of recidivism.”

