GPL workers protest over non-payment of wage increase

Workers attached to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) have staged a second day of their picketing exercise over the non-payment of wage increases.

The protests are taking place countrywide.

Backed by their union – National Association of Agricultural, Commercial, and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), the workers began their protest on Wednesday and continued Thursday.

Though not on strike, workers attached to the power company are utilising their lunch breaks to picket over the non-payment of wage increases.

The issue stems from the fact that the Government in December had announced that agreements were reached with trade unions for 10 percent wage increases for workers.

However, GPL argued that from January 2024, the workers were given a 3 percent increase and held out that it could not give an additional 7 percent increase.

After extensive negotiations which was being facilitated by the Ministry of Labour, on January 24, the union gave in and accepted the 7 percent being offered by the management of GPL.

However, NAACIE’s General Secretary, Dawchan Naggasar, says GPL management has not yet signed the agreement.

The union said GPL is waiting on permission from the finance ministry before signing the agreement.

Workers attached to the New Amsterdam, Corriverton, Onverwagt, Sophia, Main Street and Wakenaam are all picketing.

Workers on the picket line at Wakenaam say they were sent from Sophia on Thursday morning in a bid to take them off of the picket line.

However, they utilised their lunch break like the rest of their colleagues, to protest.

Up to press time, GPL had not issued a statement on the matter.

--- ---