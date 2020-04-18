GPL suspends April bill delivery

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has suspended the delivery of bills April bills via mail.

This decision is as a result of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) now accepting bulk mail on reduced days, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to GPL, this has led to the suspension of mail delivery due to the difficult logistics of meeting the dates identified by GPOC.

In the interim, customers can take advantage of the other methods available for retrieving their bills or bill balances. These are:

1. TO ACCESS A DIGITAL COPY OF THE BILL:

Customers may register for Electronic Billing here: http://gplinc.net/bill/manage-your-bill/e-billing/

2. TO ACCESS BILL BALANCES:

Customers may use any of the following services:

Online Inquiry

o Retrieve your Customer and Account numbers and visit www.gplinc.net/billing/

SMS Freedom

o Text your GPL Reference Number to 592 624 0400 or 592 608 8400

Website LIVE CHAT

o Retrieve your Customer and Account numbers and visit www.gplinc.net

Customer Call Centre

o Retrieve your Customer and Account numbers and call 592-226-2600

Accoridng to power company, it intends to resume bill delivery as soon as possible and encourage Customers to use these options as a means of practicing social distancing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.