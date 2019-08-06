GPL says working to restore power in affected areas following tripped circuits

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.) has said that it is working to restore power in those areas across Region 4 that are currently without electricity due to three of the company’s circuits tripping.

Director of Operations, Bharat Harjohn, was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying that due to heavy rainfall in the wee hours of this morning, three circuits tripped resulting in service interruptions in a number of areas in Georgetown and on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara.

“As of now they are checking the circuits for faults,” Harjohn said.

He added that the minor issues will be dealt with immediately, however, the major ones will take some time. “We have to wait and see as those examinations are taking place at the moment”.

The affected areas include; Georgetown; Prashad Nagar, Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Newtown, Queenstown, Alberttown, Bel Air, South Ruimveldt, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Guyhoc Gardens, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Stevedore, Tucville, Lamaha Park and PP QQ Scheme. East Coast Demerara; South Sophia to Success and East Bank Demerara; Nandy Park to Hope.