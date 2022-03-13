GPL says power outage caused by tripped transmission lines

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has explained that this morning’s outage, which affected customers in Demerara and Berbice, was as a result of the transmission lines tripping.
See below for the full statement:
Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System Service Interruption
Georgetown, Guyana: Sunday, March 13, 2022: At approximately 11:15 hrs, L2
and L5 Transmission Lines which link the Company’s Golden Grove to Sophia and
Sophia to Kingston Substations respectively tripped. The trip caused generating
units at the Garden of Eden Power Plant to shut down, resulting in service
disruptions to customers in Demerara and Berbice.
At the time of the trip, the Transmission Lines were transferring approximately 34
Megawatts of power.
Restoration works commenced immediately and at approximately 11:22 hrs the
first area was repowered in Demerara. Incremental restoration continued until all
areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 12:55 hrs.
GPL continues to work assiduously towards minimizing these occurrences and
remains cognisant of the inconveniences associated with unplanned service
interruptions.