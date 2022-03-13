GPL says power outage caused by tripped transmission lines

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has explained that this morning’s outage, which affected customers in Demerara and Berbice, was as a result of the transmission lines tripping.

See below for the full statement:

Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System Service Interruption

Georgetown, Guyana: Sunday, March 13, 2022: At approximately 11:15 hrs, L2

and L5 Transmission Lines which link the Company’s Golden Grove to Sophia and

Sophia to Kingston Substations respectively tripped. The trip caused generating

units at the Garden of Eden Power Plant to shut down, resulting in service

disruptions to customers in Demerara and Berbice.

At the time of the trip, the Transmission Lines were transferring approximately 34

Megawatts of power.

Restoration works commenced immediately and at approximately 11:22 hrs the

first area was repowered in Demerara. Incremental restoration continued until all

areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 12:55 hrs.

GPL continues to work assiduously towards minimizing these occurrences and

remains cognisant of the inconveniences associated with unplanned service

interruptions.