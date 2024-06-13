GPL reveals locations to be affected by Friday’s prolonged blackout

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will carry out maintenance work on its transmission and distribution network in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
This includes installing shields/deterrents on the L21 Transmission Line to address the proliferation of vultures on the transmission towers. This initiative aims to reduce the frequency of transmission line trips caused by vultures coming into contact with network components on the towers.
Additionally, feeder maintenance will be carried out to ensure the distribution network is functioning efficiently.
These critical maintenance activities will necessitate de-energizing sections of the network including the L21 Transmission Line which connects GPL’s Onverwagt and Canefield Substations and the Powership at Everton, Berbice.
As a result, customers in the following areas will experience a temporary interruption in power supply as follows.
GEORGETOWN
Alberttown – 8:00- 12:00 hrs
Upper Brickdam & Hadfield Street -8:00- 12:00 hrs
Queenstown – 8:00- 12:00 hrs
Newtown & Environs – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
Lamaha Gardens & Section K Campbellville – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
A to E Field Sophia – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
EAST COAST DEMERARA
Success to Lusignan – 8:00- 12:00 hrs
Ogle, South of Public Road – 12:00 – 16:00hrs
EAST BANK DEMERARA
Diamond – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
Section A Grove to Craig – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
Farm and Coverden New Scheme – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
Sections of Republic Park, Herstelling and Mocha – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
Rahaman Turn to Eccles Public Road – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs
WEST BANK DEMERARA & EAST BANK ESSEQUIBO
Leonora to Naamryck- 12:00 – 16:00 hrs