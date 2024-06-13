GPL reveals locations to be affected by Friday’s prolonged blackout

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will carry out maintenance work on its transmission and distribution network in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

This includes installing shields/deterrents on the L21 Transmission Line to address the proliferation of vultures on the transmission towers. This initiative aims to reduce the frequency of transmission line trips caused by vultures coming into contact with network components on the towers.

Additionally, feeder maintenance will be carried out to ensure the distribution network is functioning efficiently.

These critical maintenance activities will necessitate de-energizing sections of the network including the L21 Transmission Line which connects GPL’s Onverwagt and Canefield Substations and the Powership at Everton, Berbice.

As a result, customers in the following areas will experience a temporary interruption in power supply as follows.

GEORGETOWN

Alberttown – 8:00- 12:00 hrs

Upper Brickdam & Hadfield Street -8:00- 12:00 hrs

Queenstown – 8:00- 12:00 hrs

Newtown & Environs – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

Lamaha Gardens & Section K Campbellville – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

A to E Field Sophia – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

EAST COAST DEMERARA

Success to Lusignan – 8:00- 12:00 hrs

Ogle, South of Public Road – 12:00 – 16:00hrs

EAST BANK DEMERARA

Diamond – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

Section A Grove to Craig – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

Farm and Coverden New Scheme – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

Sections of Republic Park, Herstelling and Mocha – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

Rahaman Turn to Eccles Public Road – 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

WEST BANK DEMERARA & EAST BANK ESSEQUIBO

Leonora to Naamryck- 12:00 – 16:00 hrs

