GPL implements $80M initiative to improve electricity supply

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has implemented a new initiative which it assures will improve the supply of electricity to its customers.

GPL, in a statement, said the company has implemented and executed several new initiatives to bolster its services to new and existing customers.

One such initiative is the installation of a new 13,800 Volts Express Feeder (distribution

line) from Vriesland to the Vreed-en-Hoop Power Plant (VEH), a distance of over 16

kilometers.

This project was executed in August, in a record breaking four weeks, at a cost of $80M.

GPL said this has resulted in thousands of residential and commercial customers on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) benefitting from improved service delivery (voltage quality).

Prior to the installation of the feeder, power supply to customers on West Bank Demerara

was supported with the importation of approximately 3 MW from the Garden-of-Eden

(GOE) Power Plant via the Craig to Vriesland submarine cable link. This was inadequate

and often resulted in low voltage and power cuts.

This new line will also allow maintenance activities to be carried out with limited

interruptions.

Subsequently, this project will see the installation of capacitors and voltage regulators on

both feeders in the short term and the construction of a new 69 kV substation at Wales with connecting 69 kV lines to VEH and GOE.

GPL said these initiatives will bring further benefits to customers on the West Bank, as well as the wider Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).