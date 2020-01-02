GPL grants employees 8.5% salary increases for 2019

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) on Tuesday announced an 8.5% increase in wages and salaries for its workers retroactive to January 2019.

A memorandum of Agreement for revised wages and salaries for junior and senior employees of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. was signed between Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) and National Association of Agricultural, Commercial & Industrial Employees (NAACIE) at NAACIE’s Head Office in Kingston, Georgetown.

In a statement, the company said the percentage was agreed to following negotiations with NAACIE which commenced in early December.

The signing GPL said, was witnessed by the Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, Department of Labour, Ministry of Social Protection and other GPL-NAACIE representatives; Dawchan Nagasar, the General Secretary of NAACIE.

Nagasar expressed his appreciation for the manner in which negotiations were conducted in 2019. He added that the Union is committed to advancing improved relations with GPL.

In closing, GPL’s Divisional Director, Human Resources, Bal Parsaud, noted that GPL remains committed towards maintaining cordial negotiations with NAACIE to further improve working conditions and benefits for employees through collective bargaining.