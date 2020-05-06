GPL contains “minor” fuel spill at Kingston Complex

An oil spill was discovered today within the compound of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc.) Kingston Power Complex.

A small amount of the spill seeped into the Demerara River, the company said in a press release.

Since the discovery, GPL’s personnel expedited industry standard safety, health and environmental procedures to contain the spill.

“The general public is hereby reassured that GPL’s efforts to contain the spill have thus far proven successful,” the GPL said.

GPL wishes to advise the general public that the utility company embraces industry standard fuel management practices and a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent a reoccurrence.