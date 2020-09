The Guyana Power and Light Inc. has announced an eight hour long interruption in the supply of electricity for several areas in Georgetown and on the East Coast of Demerara.

GPL said on Sunday, September 6, 2020, customers from North Sophia to Better Hope, East Coast Demerara will experience an interruption in the supply of electricity.

According to GPL, the interruption will begin from 08:00hrs to 16:00hrs.

“This interruption is necessary to facilitate network upgrade,” GPL said.