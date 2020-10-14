GPL announces power outages for WCD, EBE to carry out maintenance upgrades

Several communities along the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) and the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE) are expected to be without power supply today (Wednesday) due to maintenance works being carried out in the various areas by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Strategic Operations, Samaroo Ramtahal, said that over the past few weeks, there were several power outages in the areas due to the company experiencing problems with its power distribution lines.

Hence, the company has undertaken to carry out the necessary upgrades between the hours of 9AM to 5PM (today).

The power company has apologised the inconvenience caused to customers.