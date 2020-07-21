GPL announces extension of business hours

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. has announced an extension of its business hours.

See full statement from GPL below:

Pursuant to the phased reopening guidelines published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement dated July 16, 2020, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) announces the following modifications to our service delivery.

BUSINESS HOURS EXTENSION:

Effective Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the business hours for all GPL Commercial Offices will be extended.

 Our Commercial Offices will operate between 08:00 hours to 15:00 hours, Monday to

Friday and close on weekends.

 Our Service Centres at Parika, Mon Repos and Grove will operate between 08:00 hours to

15:00 hours, Monday to Friday on their respective business days and from 7:30 hrs to 15:00hrs on their respective weekend days.

ACCESSIBLE SERVICES:

Our offices will only be accessible to process:

 Bill Payment & Prepaid Tokens Purchases

 Queries (By appointment only)

Customers must engage us via our Call Centre on Tele. No. 226-2600 ext 1 or WhatsApp

608-9090 for queries; should the query require a face-to-face interaction; an appointment will be established during our conversations.

 Applications (By appointment only)

Customers must commence the application process for services through our website @

https://gplinc.net/services/. Following this process, a Customer Service Representative will

contact you via phone to set up an appointment to visit the Office to complete the process.

Our Company extends sincerest appreciation to our customers who continue to honour their monthly payments. We also wish to encourage those customers who are experiencing genuine financial difficulties that are unable to pay bills, to contact us via the email below to discuss payment options suited to your circumstances:

 [email protected]

Registered Office:

GUYANA POWER & LIGHT, Inc.,

40, Main Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Guyana

Telephone: 592-226-2600-9

Fax: 592-227-1978

ANNEX

257/259 Middle Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Guyana

Telephone: 592-226-0565 / 66/68

Fax: 592-226-9821

Additionally, in keeping with the need to practice social distancing as often as possible, we

encourage our valued customers to utilize our wide network of Agents across our served areas. They are as follows: