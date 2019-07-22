GPL announces 8-hour power outages this week for Regions 3, 4 to facilitate maintenance works

Maintenance by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) will result in an eight-hour power interruption across Georgetown and sections of Demerara from Tuesday until Saturday this week.

The utility company stated that the activity will commence on Tuesday, July 23, at Newtown, Kitty; Victoria to Nooten-Zuil on the East Coast of Demerara and Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara.

On Wednesday, July 24, Canal Number Two Polder will see maintenance works, followed by Kitty on Thursday, July 25.

A large network from Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara to Naamryck, East Bank Essequibo, will conclude these activities on Saturday, July 25.

Consumers were advised that the works will be undertaken from 08:00h to 16:00h on each day mentioned.

Last month, the company had announced its intentions of buying power as they continued to suffer from the challenges of providing reliable electricity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPL, Albert Gordon had disclosed at a press conference that they are in talks with both Giftland and Banks DIH Limited to buy power from them to boost the capacity of the interconnected system. GPL was looking to source some five megawatts of electricity during peak hours from both entities.

At that time, additional pressure mounted when its submarine cable linking the Kingston and Vreed-en-Hoop stations developed technicalities and was de-energised. This affected distribution to the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS), resulting in power outages in a number of locations