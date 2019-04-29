GPHC’s Maternity Unit to receive $50M upgrade

…to reduce overcrowding, neonatal deaths

The Maternity Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is expecting a revamp of its facilities and capacity, with an injection of $50M to conduct much needed works.

Funded by the Canadian Bank Note, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday. The project features an increase in bed capacity by 27 per cent and a 40 per cent total space capacity.

The construction works are pegged at some $31M, while $19M will be used to procure pertinent medical equipment.

Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, George Lewis emphasized on the importance of this initiative to reduce overcrowding at the facility. In 2017, there was a total of 8,324 admissions to the maternity wing with 5,515 deliveries. In 2018, some 8,277 admissions were recorded with 5,547 deliveries.

“Quick mathematics would suggest that we deliver approximately 16 babies per day within the Georgetown Public Hospital. Because of the high amount of admissions and deliveries, we are constantly challenged to find inpatient beds, particularly between the periods of September to February”, Lewis added.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence posited that the services offered by the maternity wing will be improved. Negative statistics are also expected to be lowered.

“It is our intention to re-inject the positives into this department, to change the statistics from negative to positive so that the incidents of maternal mortality and morbidity can lessen,” said the Minister.

From the Canadian Bank Note, Managing Director Tracey Lewis informed that her agency will continue to manage the facility upon completion.