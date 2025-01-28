GPHC’s doctors, nurses benefit from Paediatric Advanced Life Support training

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation:

Over the weekend of January 23rd–26th, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) made strides in advancing pediatric care with the successful completion of the Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) Instructor and Provider Course.

A total of 13 doctors from the departments of Anesthesia, Accident & Emergency, Pediatric Medicine, and Pediatric Surgery were trained as certified PALS instructors. These newly qualified instructors then went on to train 16 doctors and 2 nurses to become PALS providers.

The intensive training sessions were conducted at GPHC’s Project Dawn Training Facility in collaboration with Universal Emergency Care (UEC) Training Inc. Education. The course was facilitated by Dr. Roy London, Director of UEC, and Brian Hildebrand, an experienced American Heart Association (AHA) PALS instructor.

This program holds significant importance, as it equips GPHC’s medical team to extend PALS training not just locally but internationally. By increasing the number of PALS-certified healthcare providers, we are ensuring continued improvements in the emergency care delivered to children in Guyana.

GPHC remains committed to building capacity within the healthcare system, enhancing our ability to respond to pediatric emergencies and provide lifesaving care for our youngest patients.

