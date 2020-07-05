GPHC refutes claims that Lethem teacher contracted COVID-19 at medical facility

The Board of Directors, Administration and staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a release has refuted claims that 25-year-old Donna Greaves contracted COVID-19 while being a patient at our institution.

“While our commitment to medical confidentiality restricts us from sharing details of Ms. Greaves’ clinical records, we maintain that these claims are furthest from the facts, and wish to state in a definitive manner that Donna Greaves did not contract COVID-19 at the GPHC,” the release added.

As such, the institution says it strongly condemn the proclivity to cast blame on its hard working and dedicated doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who continue to risk their lives daily to care for patients in the wake of a deadly pandemic.

“This practice of demoralizing healthcare professionals must cease. The Corporation continues to practice strict protocols and quality control measures to eliminate transmission and maintain a safe space for our staff, patients and visitors.”

Finally, the GPHC wishes to implore all Guyanese that COVID-19 is real and changing the national trajectory of the pandemic lies heavily in our ability to strictly adhere to the precautionary guidelines.

The institution also took the opportunity to express sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the dead woman.

Greaves was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 1 after she was airdashed to Georgetown to seek further medical attention after complaining of severe chest pains and weakness.