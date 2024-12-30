GPHC records 41 neonatal, 8 maternal deaths this year

In 2024, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) recorded 955 neonatal admissions and 41 neonatal deaths. When compared to 98 newborn babies who passed in 2023, this number represents a 50 percent decrease neonatal mortality.

Prematurity—infants born before completing 37 weeks of gestation—remains the leading cause of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions and accounts for 26 of the reported deaths.

During the hospital’s End of Year press conference on Monday, the NICU Director, Dr. Winsome Scott said that sepsis and other infections are also significant contributors to neonatal mortality.

Nevertheless, she explained that works are ongoing to further reduce newborn deaths in 2025 and beyond.

“…during 2024, we have prioritised acquiring life-saving equipment for especially our preterm babies, including building blankets and overhead and ribbon lights that assist us in the management of neonatal jaundice. As well, we’ve acquired even more neopuff devices, which we use for respiratory support,” she noted.

“To address the spread of infections among our babies, the hospital has ensured a consistent supply of personal protective equipment for our staff, including having gloves and hand sanitisers at every bedside for every baby. By doing so, we, and also because of the commitment of our nurses and our doctors and our multidisciplinary team, we have achieved a NICU hand hygiene compliance rate of greater than or equal to 96% throughout 2024,” she added.

Meanwhile, eight maternal deaths have been recorded at the GPHC for the year so far. However, proactive measures have resulted in saving 49 women from near-death situations.

According to statistics provided by GPHC’s Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Radha Sookraj, deliveries at GPHC totaled 4,216 in 2024, a decline from 4,857 in 2023.

Vaginal deliveries accounted for 2,821 of these cases, representing a 6 percent reduction. Cesarean sections numbered 1,395, with 992 performed as emergency procedures. Total admissions to the maternity unit decreased by 8 percent compared to the previous year, with 7,333 recorded in 2024.

Additionally, in the realm of gynecological surgeries, there were 212 procedures this year, a slight reduction from 242 during the same period in 2023. Of these, 118 were emergencies, while 94 were elective surgeries.

