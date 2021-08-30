GPHC probing events that led to death of fmr Chief Magistrate

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) says it is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Magistrate Mr Cecil Sullivan.

Sullivan, who was infected with the novel coronavirus, died today whilst waiting to be admitted to the GPHC.

According to reports, family members contend that the 88-year-old man was taken to the Hospital where the staff took some time to find a wheelchair to assist him into the institution.

As a result, the elderly man died whilst waiting in the vehicle.

Sullivan was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and had only taken one dose of a vaccine.

Full statement from GPHC:

The Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) continues its investigation to ascertain the events that led to the demise of Mr. Cecil Sullivan on the afternoon of August, 30, 2021.

Based on the accounts received from staff members and bystanders, it is apparent that Mr. Sullivan was brought to the hospital’s East Street triage area in severe respiratory distress.

Upon arriving at the triage facility, a Public Security Officer accompanied Mr. Sullivan’s relative into the triage area and alerted the medical staff who upon examination found Mr. Sullivan unresponsive.

The GPHC wishes to extend sympathies to the relatives and loved ones of Mr. Cecil Sullivan.