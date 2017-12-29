GPHC lab technician robbed by armed men

A Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) lab technician was yesterday (Thursday) afternoon attacked and robbed of her valuables by two armed bandits on Main Street, Georgetown.

The woman, 40-year-old Tamara Gibbs of Lamaha Springs, Joint Services Housing Scheme, was attacked at around 13:45hrs.

According to reports received, the woman was walking south along Main Street, heading to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to pay her bills when she was confronted by the two men as she was about to enter GPL’s compound.

One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand over her handbag to which she complied. Her handbag reportedly contained documents, her cell phone and cash.

The men then escaped on a black and gray motorcycle north on Main Street and then west into New Market Street.

The matter was reported and the police are investigating.