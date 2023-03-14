GPHC delivers triplets for 1st time since 2021

Three bouncing baby boys were delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation on February 28, 2023 to parent Christine Crystal Hope.

The 26-year-old second-time mother revealed that she was surprised but yet overwhelmed with joy upon finding out at 16 weeks of her pregnancy that she was having triplets. ”I was surprised, shocked but yet still happy,” she said.

Her babies’ father comes from a family lineage of triplets.

The man’s first set of children was a twin: a boy and a girl; unfortunately, the boy died.

Both parents are from Kwakwani, a small community in the Upper Berbice district, Region Ten.

Although Christine was overwhelmed with joy to welcome her three ‘kings’ into this world, the journey was far from a smooth one, since she was a high-risk mother.

She spent nine weeks on bed rest at the Kwakwani Hospital prior to her delivery. “Won’t say stressful, but I was going through a lot. The last part was a bit rough and I was thinking about giving up, my baby (her 19-month-old daughter from previous relationship) was at home and I was in the Hospital during the Christmas season,” she told this publication in a recent telephone interview.

The mother was transferred to GPHC at 30 weeks of her pregnancy.

She gave birth at 34 weeks by way of C-Section to her three healthy baby boys.

However, since 37-40 weeks is considered a full term delivery, the babies were placed under observation by doctors of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The last time the GPHC delivered triplets was on July 22, 2021, according to Cheleuna Providence, the Strategic Planning and Communications Manager at GPHC.

Meanwhile, Christina, who is unemployed, related to this publication that her babies’ father has since abandoned her.

She and the man started dating in June 2022 and she got pregnant in August.

Christina currently lives in an area known as the ‘camp’, with the mother of her first child’s father.

With three additional babies to take care of, the young woman is hoping for assistance to improve her living condition and to provide for her children.

Persons willing to help can contact her on 699-5392.

