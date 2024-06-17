GPHC clarifies circumstances surrounding death of patient

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has completed an investigation in response to allegations made on social media by the mother of Deandra Liverpool, a 31-year-old woman from Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who recently passed away at the institution.

The investigation aimed to bring clarity to the public regarding the circumstances surrounding Liverpool’s death.

The GPHC’s findings indicated that Liverpool first sought treatment at its Neurosurgery Clinic on May 20, 2024, under the care of Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr Amarnauth Dukhi.

Liverpool was allegedly evaluated and several tests were ordered, which were pending from a previous visit to a private institution. In fact, it was Dr Dukhi, who treated her at that private facility.

Despite being informed about the necessity of these test results for surgical intervention at GPHC, the hospital said Liverpool returned on June 10, without all the required test results.

Tragically, she experienced a seizure and, despite immediate medical intervention, was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency room.

The investigation also addressed the request for a letter to facilitate overseas treatment. GPHC explained that such a letter was not provided, because the surgery could potentially be performed at GPHC once all necessary tests were completed.

The hospital stressed that Liverpool’s medical condition and the suspected high-risk nature of her case required careful planning and investigation before any surgical intervention.

However, Liverpool’s mother, London, had presented a contrasting narrative. In a video posted on social media, London claimed that her daughter was not informed about the tests during her visit to GPHC, despite prior consultations with Dr Dukhi at another medical facility.

She also asserted that all prescribed medications were administered to her daughter as directed.

However, the GPHC’s investigation found that Liverpool had been informed of the necessary tests and their importance for her treatment. The investigation revealed that there were delays in scheduling appointments and obtaining test results, which contributed to the tragic outcome. Furthermore, the investigation noted that London had not been contacted by the hospital, acknowledging a lapse in communication.

Regarding the necessity of a mammogram, the investigation confirmed that logistical challenges in obtaining the test results within the hospital’s timeframe did exist. The investigation also reviewed the accuracy of Liverpool’s diagnosis, finding discrepancies between the initial diagnosis of a brain tumour and the death certificate, which cited the cause of death as a cerebral cyst.

GPHC, in a press release, has expressed its deepest sympathies to Liverpool’s family and acknowledged the issues raised by the investigation, particularly the communication lapses and delays in scheduling and testing.

The hospital has also urged the public to use the established HELP DESK system for addressing concerns or complaints and remains committed to improving its processes to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

