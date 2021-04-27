GPF warns Joint Services ranks against breaching Covid-19 measures

Statement from the Guyana Police Force

The Guyana Police Force has noticed a concerning trend, during investigations into breaches of the applicable protocols of the Covid-19 Regulations, in their enforcement in the country by the Joint Services.

Members of the Joint Services have been partnering with civilians to hold events in contravention of the Covid-19 Regulations with the civilians, on some occasions, assuming sole responsibility when the police intervene.

Condign action will be taken against the civilians, as well as the members of the Joint Services, whenever they are found culpable of breaching the laid down Covid-19 Regulations under any circumstances.