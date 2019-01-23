GPF Public Relations Department undergoes training from UK specialists

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Public Relations Department was among the first to undergo training as part of the Force’s reform process.

On Tuesday last, ranks of the department took part in a workshop in Media Relations and Communications Skills, which was facilitated by two high ranking Media Relations and Communications Specialists from the United Kingdom.

Dr Joan Boyd and Ms Susan Corbett traveled to Guyana a week ago and met with the Force’s Top Brass and shortly after began working with the Police PRO (Public Relations Officer) Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan and his team, in efforts to advance their capabilities in the disciplines of communication and Public Relations as well as highlighting necessary departmental upgrades which would coincide with best practices of modern policing.

The training consisted of the fundamentals of reporting as well as guidelines for effective communication aimed at internal and external audiences. The ranks also received sound advice form Senior Crime Journalist Mr Rabindra Rooplall.



Dr Boyd and Ms Corbet whom came through the auspices of the British High Commission have worked as journalists in Northern Ireland and have also worked very closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and are reputable Media Consultants spanning the areas of Public Relations, Communications, Crisis Communications, Journalism, Media Relations, Corporate Communications and Social Media.

The program that ended on Wednesday at the Officers’ Training Centre but the Force’s Community Relations Officers as well as the Divisional correspondents from all Policing Divisions and also two representatives from the Guyana Prison Service, will undergo a similar type of training in communication skills.

In October, 2018, Top Cop Leslie James promised a reformed Police Force by March 2019.