GPF promises thorough probe into accident that claimed life of 14-Y-O

A team of ranks from Police Regional Division 4 ‘A’ earlier today visited the home of the late Makeida Quick, 14, who lost recently lost her life in a motor vehicular accident in her community at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The team was led by Superintendent Carol Harding, accompanied by Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams, Assistant Superintendent Alvin Hoyte along with Inspectors Gavin Boyce, Devon Lowe and other ranks within the Division.

During the visit, ranks met and interacted with the teen’s grieving family members of the still traumatised by the brutal nature in which their loved one was killed.

Superintendent Harding, who is Second-in-Command of the Division, expressed sincere condolences to the grieving family on behalf of the Commissioner and ranks of the Force and assured them that a thorough and comprehensive investigation is underway and that no stone will be left unturned.

Meanwhile, Williams in his address to the family, highlighted that the Police Force will continue to offer support to them throughout this time.

Quick leaves to mourn, her mother, foster father and nine siblings.

Coordinator of the National Road Safety Council Ms. Ramona Doorgen and head of the Education Sub-Committee on the National Road Safety Council Ms. Carol Benn were also part of the visit to offer words of comfort and pledged their organisations support to Ms. Vossey and her family during this period.