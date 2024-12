GPF, NFSU to collaborate on training of local cops, regional security officers

See statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฎ๐ฒ๐š๐ง๐š, ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฎ๐ฒ๐š๐ง๐š ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐œ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐”๐ง๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ (๐๐ ๐’๐”) ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š.

President Dr Irfaan Ali met with Professor Asha Srivastava, Professor and Dean of the School of Behavioural Forensics, Dr Vishal Parmar of NFSU, and Dr Amit Telang, High Commissioner of India.

Accompanying President Ali at the meeting held at State House were Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and Colonel Sheldon Howell.

The NFSU is working with the Guyana Police Force Academy to train and equip our officers in NFSU certified investigative techniques, forensic science, cyber security and forensic psychology.

Through the enhanced training opportunities, Guyana is poised to be the Regional Centre for training in these areas through its Police Academy. Training opportunities will be extended to regional police services.

Other areas of collaboration will include the operationalising and management of our National Forensic Laboratory.

