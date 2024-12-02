GPF, NFSU to collaborate on training of local cops, regional security officers

See statement from President Dr Irfaan Ali:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚, 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐍𝐅𝐒𝐔) 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚.

President Dr Irfaan Ali met with Professor Asha Srivastava, Professor and Dean of the School of Behavioural Forensics, Dr Vishal Parmar of NFSU, and Dr Amit Telang, High Commissioner of India.

Accompanying President Ali at the meeting held at State House were Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and Colonel Sheldon Howell.

The NFSU is working with the Guyana Police Force Academy to train and equip our officers in NFSU certified investigative techniques, forensic science, cyber security and forensic psychology.

Through the enhanced training opportunities, Guyana is poised to be the Regional Centre for training in these areas through its Police Academy. Training opportunities will be extended to regional police services.

Other areas of collaboration will include the operationalising and management of our National Forensic Laboratory.

--- ---