GPF gets $50M in road safety & traffic equipment

More than $50M worth of road safety and traffic equipment were presented to the Guyana Police Force earlier this morning, compliments of the Ministry of Public Works and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The donation includes modern and essential equipment such as speed guns with cameras, body cameras, wheel clamps, 20 electronic tablets for accurate data recording, single-zone sensing signs, and dual-zone sensing readers.

The official handing-over ceremony was held on the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) tarmac at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary and was attended by Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram and other senior officials from the Guyana Police Force as well as Minister of Public Works Hon. Juan Edghill and IDB’s Country Representative to Guyana Ms Lorena Salazar and other representatives from both the Ministry and IDB.

Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, who is the Traffic Chief, served as the ‘master of ceremonies’ and delivered the welcoming remarks.

Minister's Remarks

Minister Juan Edghill, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of the donation, stating, “Today, we are handing over essential road safety equipment, including speed guns, cameras, and clamps, to improve traffic safety. Speeding and reckless driving are real dangers to our community, causing tragic losses. We must foster a cultural shift in how we use our roads, focusing on peer pressure and personal responsibility.”

“Today’s exercise can be seen as a simple handing over ceremony, and others might be able to say ‘another handing over ceremony’ and we can be dismissive and treat things like this lightly, but there’s a very important element to what is being done here…as one life lost on our roadway is one life too much,” Minister Edghill posited

He also made it clear that we have a traffic problem in the country and it is not an imported or foreign problem, but it’s a problem that addresses our culture, our thinking and our behaviour.

“So today these items that are being handed over is an intervention that is designed to deal with those who can’t control themselves (on our roadways),” Minister Edghill asserted.

The Minister also outlined ongoing government initiatives to improve road infrastructure, including pedestrian sidewalks, cycling lanes, and better road signage to protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and cyclists. Additionally, new traffic management systems, including speed sensors, portable speed bumps, and radar systems, are being introduced to aid police enforcement efforts.

The Minister addressed the issue of truck parking and nighttime truck hazards, announcing plans to develop a new truck park system. Minister Edghill also alluded to the Government’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in a comprehensive traffic light system and the continued prioritization of road safety education.

“It’s not just about building roads but ensuring we create safer communities for everyone,” Minister Edghill stated.

Commissioner of Police Remarks

The Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken, in accepting the donation, expressed appreciation for the timely gesture and emphasized the importance of the Government’s support and partnerships in the Police Force’s operations. He stressed that the focus should not be limited to Georgetown but should extend to all 10 administrative regions. The GPF is committed to utilizing the $50 million donation to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents across the regions.

Commissioner Hicken highlighted the importance of body cameras for patrols and traffic officers to ensure transparency and accountability. He also noted that new police stations and outposts are being established in expanding communities to prevent crime and regularize police presence.

The introduction of 12-hour shifts for traffic officers and the need for improved road signage and traffic lights were also highlighted. The Commissioner reported significant reductions in traffic deaths and incidents, expressing optimism about continued progress in traffic management and crime reduction.

In conclusion, Commissioner Hicken reaffirmed the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to using the donated equipment effectively and working closely with the Ministry to ensure a safer Guyana for all.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram, in brief remarks, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts between the Guyana Police Force, the Ministry, and other agencies, which have aligned to enhance traffic enforcement and safety.

He highlighted that the equipment being handed over will play a vital role in traffic management, aiding mobile patrols in addressing speeding and other road offences. Last year, speeding posed significant concerns, impacting the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Budhram also noted that the Guyana Police Force has made significant strides in traffic training, with the establishment of a Traffic School at the Police Academy, which graduated 100 recruits in 2024, some of whom were specifically trained in traffic enforcement.

He assured that the newly acquired equipment will be carefully managed, maintained, and utilized appropriately to improve road safety across the country.

This important multi-million-dollar donation of traffic equipment marks a significant step forward in the Ministry of Public Works’ mission to promote safer roads and reduce traffic incidents nationwide. Through strengthened partnerships and investments in modern technology and infrastructure, the Guyana Police Force is well-positioned to make substantial progress in traffic enforcement and public safety. Both the Ministry and the GPF reaffirmed their commitment to building a safer and more responsible road culture for all citizens.

Strengthening Road Safety and Partnerships

The Guyana Police Force is guided by its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, which focuses on six key pillars: Infrastructure, Developing Our People, Partnership, Performance, Professionalism and Accountability, and Operations. The Ministry/IDB donation supports the Force’s ongoing commitment to road safety and its collaborative efforts with stakeholders.

