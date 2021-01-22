GPF destroys 400,000 ganja plants in Canje River

Some 400,000 marijuana plants which were being cultivated on 12 farms on approximately 12 acres of land were on Wednesday destroyed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The officers were conducting a drug eradication exercise between Ekura and Sand Landing in the Canje River when the discovered the farms with cannabis plants measuring 4ft to 5ft.

There were 11 makeshift camps with six water pumps, two generators, two ploughing machines and a quantity of cannabis seeds.

They were all destroyed by fire.

Moreover, there was an outboard 15-horse power engine along with two grass-cutting machines, a shotgun and 95 spent shells.

Those items were lodged at a police station as investigations continue.