GPF celebrates President Ali’s birthday at State House

President Dr Irfaan Ali was today regaled by the Guyana Police Force Band in a simple ceremony held at State House to commemorate his birthday. The Head of State was accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali, as renditions of ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘For he is a Jolly Good Fellow’, ‘Electric Avenue’ and other special requests from the President were played.

In expressing his gratitude for the special performance, President Ali used the opportunity to convey his birthday wish.

“My wish is for Guyana to get out of this pandemic; for all of us to be safe; for you and your families to be safe; for our country to be untied and for all of us to be uplifted.”

He also acknowledged the “instrumental, inspirational and leading” role of Director of Music and Culture, Superintendent Charmaine Stuart, who recently passed.

“To you and to her family from myself, the First Lady and my family and Government we express our sincere condolences on the passing of this great soul who would have inspired through her leadership and her work. I am sure she has instilled in you the character and the strength to continue in her vein, in getting better and stronger.”

President Ali was also presented with a gift on behalf of the Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Nigel Hoppie DSM and the Guyana Police Force.