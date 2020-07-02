GPF celebrates 181st anniversary

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday observed its 181st anniversary.

Due to COVID-19, the Force was unable to conduct its usual celebratory activities.

The GPF’s motto is to ‘serve and protect’.

It’s mission statement is: “The mission of the Guyana Police Force and its Auxiliaries is to serve all citizens and communities of Guyana in a professional, pro-active and accountable manner. To achieve this we will work in partnership with communities, public agencies and private bodies to enhance and support an environment where all people are preventing crime and building a safer and secure Guyana.”

The Police Force was established on July 1, 1839.

The Force is headed by a Commissioner of Police and is divided into ten (10) regional policing divisions with Regional Police Division 4 divided in to A, B and C and a number of branches spanning Guyana.

The branches include the Public Relations Office, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Mounted Branch, the Central Immigration and Passport Office, the Police Band, General Office, Finance Office, Traffic, Special Branch, the canine unit, among others. Each division and branch is commanded by a divisional or branch commander who reports to the Commissioner of Police.

The objectives of the Force are outlined in Section 3(2) of the Police Act, Chapter 16:01.

The Police Force is currently undergoing a modernisation and reform process in keeping with its strategic plan 2018-2021 under the citizen security programme.