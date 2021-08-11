GPF calls on protesters to stop blocking Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge

Statement from the Guyana Police Force

POLICE FORCE CALLS ON PROTESTERS TO DESIST FROM BLOCKING WISMAR/MACKENZIE BRIDGE

The Guyana Police Force is informing the general public that while the Constitutional Right of citizens to peaceful protest is respected, when such protests degenerate into unlawful actions the Police Force, in keeping with its mandate of maintaining public safety and security, will as a consequence take the requisite lawful actions to ensure that law and order are restored.

Under the circumstances and cognisant of the ongoing protest at Linden, Region 10, in relation to aspects of the Covid-19 Regulations and the continuing blocking of the thoroughfare across the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge, the Guyana Police Force is calling on persons involved in this protest action to desist from the unlawful activity of blocking vehicular and other access to the Bridge.