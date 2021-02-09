GPF announces road closures with immediate effect

The Guyana Police Force has announced that the following roads will be closed with immediate effect:

1) Camp and Bent Street – closed to traffic proceeding South and East

2) Bent and John Street – closed to traffic proceeding West and South

3) John and Durban Street – closed to traffic proceeding West and North

4) Durban and Camp Street – closed to traffic proceeding East and North

No reason was provided for the road closures.

But the Police Force, in a statement posted to its Facebook Page, apologised for any inconvenience caused.