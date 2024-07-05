GPF announces major shake-up of top brass

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓

— 𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐄𝐋𝐓 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬

As part of the modernisation plan for the Guyana Police Force, rotation at the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) level is as follows:

** Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration (ag) 𝐌𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐬 is now the Head of Special Branch

** Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) 𝐌𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐦 is now in charge of ‘Administration’

** Head of Special Branch Assistant Commissioner 𝐌𝐫 𝐄𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐬 is now in charge of ‘Operations’.

