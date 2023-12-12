GPA calls for thorough probe into shooting that targeted journalist

See full statement from the Guyana Press Association:

The Guyana Press Association calls for a thorough investigation into the shooting that targeted journalist Travis Chase.

Chase recounted that he was shot at on Monday night by an unknown gunman. This is not the first time Chase has been targeted by unknown persons. In June 2020, Chase’s vehicle was burnt. No one was charged in this matter.

The GPA calls on the authorities to move swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice. Journalists must be allowed to work without threats to their lives and livelihood. The GPA has since notified its regional and international partners of this development.

--- ---