Govt’s education investments building future leaders – Minister McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, on Wednesday said the investments by government in the education sector are a way of building intelligent leaders for the future.

The Minister was speaking at the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), during an award ceremony to honor top performers at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, on Wednesday.

“We are doing this because we want to be able to support the educational pursuits and ambitions and give every possible support to create the brightest and most intelligent people, because we have a lot going on for us now and in the future,” the Minister related.

Minister McCoy said when children are prepped for the future, they will be able to make major contributions to the development of their country, by creating wealth and a comfortable life for themselves.

“And that’s what we are preparing you for, so that you can become major contributors to that exciting future ahead. You can participate and function in that exciting future in ways that will make us all wealthy, in ways that will make us all comfortable, in ways that will make us all proud of our country.”

He related further, that the PPP/C Government believes that money spent on educating people, especially the younger population, is worth the while.

The Minister said that with the country rapidly growing, Guyanese must learn to adjust to the changes and move forward with the developments.

“As we grow as a country, our standards would improve and it means our attitudes must adjust to meet those standards. Our mentality’s got to adjust to meet those standards because it’s either you are part of a movement going forward, progressing, making meaningful contributions and being a significant player in the future development of our country, or we wave you from way behind us,” he noted.