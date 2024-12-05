Govt willing to work with private sector to get goods out of TT amid industrial dispute – VP

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said the Government is open to suggestions on helping the local private sector transport their goods from ports in Trinidad and Tobago, where an industrial dispute has resulted in delays in shipments to Guyana.

“We are open to ideas, working with the private sector to get their goods out of Trinidad and Tobago,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday.

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) in a statement on Monday explained that the over two months’ long industrial dispute between workers and port authority in the twin island Republic has resulted in significant delays in the clearance of containers carrying goods intended for Guyana.

The GMSA added that businesses in Guyana are experiencing “substantial financial losses, particularly during this critical Christmas season when import volumes are significantly higher.”

The private sector body then called on the Guyana Government to work with their counterparts to urgently intervene and facilitate a resolution.

But Jagdeo explained that there is “very little” the Government can do to intervene in an industrial dispute in another country.

He said the Vreed en Hoop Shorebase facility should provide some relief soon by allowing for greater movement of containers in and out of the country.

Jagdeo added that when the new Demerara River Bridge is opened, containers can land on the west side of the Demerara River and then be easily transported to Georgetown and other areas.

However, he said the ultimate goal is to have a deep water harbour.

Jagdeo explained that the new idea is to build a causeway to mitigate challenges with dredging the mouth of the Berbice River.

He previously told reporters “we’re looking at a causeway proposal where you build out into the Atlantic, in the deep, so we don’t have to have dredging costs.”

A causeway is a raised path, railway or road across wet ground, in this case, the ocean. This differs from a bridge since there is little or no opening underneath, instead, it consists of a crest with embankments on either side.

With such a facility, Jagdeo said large vessels can come directly to Guyana, instead of having to dock in the islands and then containers be transshipped to Guyana.

“We can then become a hub for regional trade for goods coming to Guyana and then being transshipped from here back into the islands and to Suriname and some going into northern Brazil. That’s the concept we’re working on now but when you look at the cost of doing that, its significant,” he noted.

According to the Vice President, this project may have to await the next term of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration but the idea will be further explored in the meantime.

--- ---