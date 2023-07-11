Govt willing to co-invest in sausage plant, chicken nugget facility

As the Government continues to enhance its food production and diversify its current meat output, President Dr Irfaan Ali disclosed that his administration is willing to co-invest in sausage and other protein plants.

“In the forward planning, I am now proposing that we have some co-investment in a sausage plant to meet the local and regional demand, a protein plant for aquaculture–because when we ramp up production, we’ll have more waste products that we can use for the production of protein for aquaculture–and the chicken nugget facility that comes with the sausage plant,” Ali said.

The President made this remark during a poultry symposium on Friday hosted by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) in which he proposed rebuilding the poultry sector to become more sustainable, viable and profitable.

He noted that opportunities exist to branch out into both regional and international markets.

“We create, through the Guyana Marketing Corporation, a brand that will now go through the region because we have specific trade arrangements. We have low-hanging opportunities in other large regional markets like Cuba and Dominican Republic. And then of course, we have emerging potential markets in the United States (US),” Ali said.

