Govt will regularise residents’ occupation of Kingelly – Nandlall

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Anil Nandlall on Saturday visited the West Coast Berbice village of Kingelly, where residents are in dispute with trade unionist Lincoln Lewis over the owner of the lands.

Nandlall told the residents that the land is State property and that the PPP/C government will work to regularise their occupation of the land. While in Opposition, Nandlall had secured prescriptive titles for dozens of residents in Kingelly.

Despite this, however, Lewis turned up to the village two weeks ago and threatened the residents. He was charged and placed before the courts on Friday.

See below for a statement on Attorney General Nandlall’s recent visit to Kingelly:

While in Opposition, the residents of Kingelley Village approached the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, for assistance, in respect of a claim by Lincoln Lewis that his foreparents owned the village.

Most of the residents disclosed that they have been living in the village, in their individual homes, from birth and their parents lived there as well. Some of them are now eighty (80) years old. In short, their occupation of that village dates back to over a century.

Mr. Lewis also made his claim of ownership to a Commission of Inquiry, in respect to ancestral lands established by former President David Granger. Mr. Nandlall prepared a written statement on behalf of the residents and submitted it to that Commission.

Additionally, Mr. Nandlall filed Applications for Prescriptive Title for more than twenty (20) of these residents and all were granted. Some persons received their Transport already.

The Registrar of Deeds’ Report disclosed that there was no titular owner of the land. No one, including, Lincoln Lewis lodged any opposition to the Applications for Prescriptive Title as is required by the law.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Lewis continues to maintain his claim of ownership and has erected fences in certain parts of the village, in some cases, fencing off persons’ homes. In addition, he has been bullying, threatening and assaulting the residents. He has been charged by the Police.

The residents complained to the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Housing and Water, the Minister of Local Government and yours truly, seeking the assistance of the Government of Guyana.

Upon the instructions of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Attorney General

and Minister of Legal Affairs, met with the residents, yesterday, in the company of

the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Region 5, Member of Parliament (MP), Fizal

Jafferally and Mr. Harry Gill.

The Attorney General informed the residents that from all indications, the land is State Land and that the Government will regularise their occupation in due course.