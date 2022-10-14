Govt will continue to invest in sport—PM declares 2022 Amerindian Heritage Games open

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips told indigenous Guyanese, who were gathered at the Everest Cricket Club ground for the start of the 2022 Amerindian Heritage Games, that the Government will continue to make the necessary investments in sport.

The Senior Government Official declared the much-anticipated Games opened earlier today.

“As you partake in these activities, do so with the confidence that this Government will continue to invest in sport. Moreover, as this event serves as a highlight on the calendar of activities for Amerindian Heritage Month, we must be reminded that the opportunities and investments in the sporting sector will not only be limited to the people on the coast but to all Guyanese, including our Amerindian people.”

At the event, Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the development of Amerindian and hinterland communities.

He went on to say that Guyana’s growing economy will help to develop the social sector, which includes the promotion of culture and sport in order to develop a well-rounded population.

“It is said that the value of sport is such that it teaches us universal soft skills and learning values that all contribute to our sense of responsible citizenship. For this reason, our Government has pledged to invest heavily in sport in Guyana, as it contributes to building all-rounded citizens who lead fulfilling lives.”

The Prime Minister also announced that the winner of the female cricket competition will be sponsored to compete in the Prime Minister’s Cup later this year.

POSITIVE INVESTMENTS

Prime Minister Phillips reminded that $250m was set aside in 2022 for the development and improvement of a number of community grounds across the country and that in 2021, 25 community grounds in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Ten were upgraded.

“Guyana’s growing economy must be able to support the development of the social sector and part of that includes the promotion of culture and sport to develop a well-rounded population,” the Prime Minister added.

Thus far, the Government has invested in the development of sport infrastructure, including the completion of synthetic tracks in Regions Six and Ten; Multi-purpose sport facilities in Regions Two, Six and 10; the erection of stands at the National Track and Field Centre; Rehabilitation works at the National Stadium; and continued maintenance works to sport facilities including the McKenzie Sports Club, the Kwakwani Recreational Centre, the National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pool.

Also present at the opening of the Heritage Games today were the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman and several members of the diplomatic community.