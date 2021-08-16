Govt welcomes registration of Demerara Rum as a Geographical Indication by EU

See statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

The Government of Guyana welcomes the successful registration of Demerara Rum as a

Geographical Indication (GI) by the European Union (EU) and wishes to extend congratulations to the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

This registration is a significant accomplishment as it gives a very important export product

elevated market power regarding the use of the Demerara Rum label. This accomplishment

demonstrates that the product has high quality and a reputation which is unique to products made in Guyana.

Further, it captures the culture and history of collective effort to produce this product over time.

The Government of Guyana with the support of the TradeCom II Project, spearheaded by the EU, has also been collaborating with the Guyana Rice Producers Association, the Guyana Rice Development Board, the Forest Products Association, the Guyana Forestry Commission and the Amazon Caribbean Company for the registration of Guyana Rice, Guyana Greenheart Wood and Barima Wild Hearts of Palm as Geographical Indications.

In this regard, the Government anticipates to achieve similar accomplishments, like that of rum, for these local products in Guyana. The experience and success of the Demerara Distillers Limited would therefore be a necessary resource and beacon moving forward.