The Office of the President has issued a statement advising the public to be aware of a fake account on Facebook, purporting to be the official account of President Dr Irfaan Ali.

According to the President’s Office, the fake “Irfaan Ali” account is soliciting funds and requesting personal information from unsuspecting persons.

“The public is therefore advised that the Facebook account is fraudulent and that they should NOT engage the page,” the Office of the President stated.