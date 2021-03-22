Govt warns illegal miners, loggers to cease operations in protected areas

The Natural Resources Ministry along with the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) have warned miners and loggers, illegally mining and logging, within designated protected areas to cease forthwith.

In a statement today, the Ministry explained that these areas include the Kaieteur National Park, Iwokrama, Kanuku Mountains, Shell Beach, and the Kanashen Amerindian Protected Areas.

The Ministry, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) and PAC said it continues to receive reports of illegally mining and logging particularly in the Kanuku Mountains, Iwokrama and Kaieteur National Park.

“Please note, these illegal activities are not in keeping with the various Acts that govern these regulatory agencies. As such, seizure of all equipment and legal actions will be instituted to prosecute those found guilty,” the Ministry said.

All stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to report suspected cases or incidences of illegal mining and logging to the various agencies or the Ministry of Natural Resources via Telephone Numbers: 231-2503, 231-2506, 231-2507, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mnrgy, and Email: [email protected]