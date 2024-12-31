Govt urges citizens to rely on official notices for updates on $100k cash grant initiative 

See full statement from the Guyana Government:

It has been brought to the Government’s attention that persons connected to the APNU/AFC, bent on creating mischief and chaos, are circulating false information regarding the distribution of cash grants across the country.

This is resulting in unauthorized crowds gathering at places not scheduled for cash grant registration or distribution. Most recently, this occurred at New Amsterdam today.

The Government condemns, in the strongest possible terms, these efforts that are aimed at undermining the cash grant initiative which will deliver significant benefits to our citizens.

We urge citizens to rely solely on official notices and information issued by the Government regarding the scheduling and locations where the registration or distribution will be facilitated.

The Government is committed to ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive their cash grant. We encourage citizens to remain patient and calm, as this initiative is set to continue over the next few months.

