Govt to update law to impose fines, revoke licences for illegal use of sirens, emergency lights

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that the Guyana Government will be updating its laws to introduce provisions for the imposition of fines and the revocation of drivers’ licences for the illegal use of sirens and emergency lights on vehicles.

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces made this announcement in a prerecorded message released to the public. He was flanked by a number of senior officials within the Guyana Police Force including the Commissioner of Police (acting) Clifton Hicken and Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh.

“If you have sirens and emergency lights illegally on your vehicle, im asking you to remove them immediately,” President Ali said.

“I’ve asked the Attorney General to amend the laws with a fine and suspension of licences for persons who are illegally using (them),” he warned.

The Head of State noted too that the amended law will clamp down on security companies whose drivers are abusing the use of sirens and emergency lights.

“Security companies granted permission for use of lights, the law will also provide for the removal of those lights and suspension of security licences if you are abusing those,” the President warned, adding that “we are seeing tremendous abuse”.

President Ali revealed that he has also asked the Commissioner of Police and his team to move immediately on all entities that are selling these illegal lights and sirens, as well as those who are installing them.

--- ---