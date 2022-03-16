Govt to spend close to $600M to rehabilitate Naamryck, Hubu access roads

The government will be expending close to $600 million to rehabilitate

The Naamryck and Hubu main access roads in Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three) will be undergoing rehabilitation that will cost government close to $600M.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, following inspections in the communities.

Minister Indar said the upgrades which will modernise the communities’ infrastructure are in keeping with the government’s vision.

“At Naamaryck, the road is in a dilapidated state and so we went and inspected it. The residents in the area have been requesting for this to get done last year. We have put monies in the budget this year and it is going out to tender.”

He explained that the ministry will carry out emergency works on the road to provide immediate relief to residents.

“The road is slushy as water is on the road and residents cannot move in and out easily,” Minister Indar stated.

He said the main road from Parika to Hubu on to Three Door Koker, is in a similar condition.

“We (government) picked up the bill of quality and we went out to tender and it has been awarded. We should have mobilisation here between one to two weeks where two contractors have been awarded different sections of the road to do it simultaneously.”

Residents of Hubu have asked that a warning be given to truck drivers whose daily use has caused the road to deteriorate. Minister Indar said the drivers must be held accountable for their actions.

“You, as the residents need to hold these truck drivers accountable because we expect you to care the road when we fix it.”

The residents also took the opportunity to raise several issues relating to healthcare, education and agricultural services, among others.

Regional Chairman, Sheik Ayube along with other regional officers also attended the community meeting.