Govt to review all State land leases issued by APNU/AFC Coalition after No-Confidence Motion

Head of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC) Trevor Benn no longer has the authority to approve the leasing of State lands.

This is according to a gazetted order signed by President Dr Irfaan Ali.

INews understands that now, the GL&SC will process applications but the approval will be made by the president or any other person so assigned.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall, in a statement today, explained that under various pieces of legislation, “His Excellency the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, delegates a number of powers vested in His Excellency, including, the State Lands Act and the Lands Department Act in respect of sanctioning of renting and granting of leases, licenses and permission of occupancy of all Public Lands, to the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, exercisable by the Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission.”

And according to Nandlall, President Dr Ali did so by Oder no. 19 of 2016.

“Today, with immediate effect, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revoked that Order,” Nandlall explained.

Nandlall further noted that a review of all leases, licenses and permissions to occupy Public Lands, granted since the 21st day of December 2018, will be conducted.

The Attorney General reasoned that on the 21st day of December 2018, the APNU+AFC Government was defeated by a No-Confidence Motion passed in the National Assembly.

“As a result thereof, it was reduced to a caretaker status only,” he said.