Govt to launch Safer Roadways Initiative that will involve better designed highways, tech-based solutions

See excerpt from President Dr Irfaan Ali’s New Year Message to the Nation:

In 2025, we will continue to work for a safer country and safer communities – where people and their property are safe. This year we will accelerate the rollout of the Smart Country Programme and the deployment of smarter technology and intelligence-driven policing.

In this new year, we will launch a Safer Roadways initiative that will involve better designed highways and roadways, strengthened enforcement of road safety laws and the use of technology-based solutions to stem the unacceptable level of road accidents and fatalities.

