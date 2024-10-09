Govt to invite IPU to observe 2025 elections

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organisation of national parliaments with some 180 members, will be invited to send a team to observe Guyana’s General and Regional Elections next year.

This was disclosed by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Tuesday during his programme “Issues in the News”.

Nandlall revealed that he will be attending the 149th Assembly of the IPU which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland on October 13-17.

“It’s a very powerful grouping and we hope to get them to come to observe the elections,” he said.

The Attorney General explained that, “the election thieves are still around, they’re still here and trust me, they will try to steal elections. We have to get as many observers as we possibly can.”

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

“We promote democratic governance, institutions and values, working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people. We work for peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality, youth empowerment, climate action and sustainable development through political dialogue, cooperation and parliamentary action,” the organisation’s website outlines.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already engaged representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and European Union regarding sending observer missions to Guyana for next year’s polls.

